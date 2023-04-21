Merlin C. Collins of Berea, KY was born August 4, 1956 in Richmond and departed this life Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington at the age of 66. He was the son of the late Hershel Collins and Reba Isaacs.
Merlin is survived by his wife, Donna Isaacs Collins of Berea; by two children, Michael Shane (Teresa) Collins of Gray Hawk and Tina (Joe) Moran of Berea and by a step son, Scotty Caldwell of McKee. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Matthew Collins, Haley Collins and Megan Moran. Merlin was also survived by his step mother, Janet Collins of Sadieville and by the following siblings, Jr. (Linda) Abrams of Sand Gap, Phyllis Adams (Ernie Curtis) of Berea, Lewis (Christy) Collins, and Kevin Collins both of Sadieville, Marvin (Chasity) Collins of Georgetown, Judy (Jerry) Switzer of Ashville, NC and Pamela Patton (Jason Woodall) of Cynthiana.
In addition to his parents, Merlin was also preceded in death by four brothers, Roger Dale Abrams, Troy Devon Abrams, Marlin Collins and Hershel Edward Collins.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, April 14, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. John Isaacs officiating. A memorial service will also be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakefuneralhomemckee.c
