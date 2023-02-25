Mertie (Bowman) Marcum was born January 11, 1955, in Jackson County and departed Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at her residence in McKee, at the age of 68. She was the daughter of McKinley & Vivian (Spivey) Bowman.
Mertie is survived by two sisters, Debra Murphy of McKee and Ruby Johnson of Berea; 4 brothers, Lester Bowman, Robert (Jean) Bowman, John (Mary Jane) Bowman and George Bowman all of McKee; one stepdaughter, Tonya Combs; several nieces & nephews; her special friend and caregiver, Chelsey Reynolds Taylor; her little dog Honey Belle, along with a host of other family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mertie was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Marcum; two brothers, Arthur Bowman and Hubert Bowman and by two brothers in laws. Famous Murphy and William Johnson.
Mertie was a kind soul. She loved animals, shopping, Bingo, God, her family and friends and helping people. She was a member of the Sand Gap Christian Church.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, February 19. 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Wilder, Bro. Delorne Smith and Shane Morris conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Hooten Hollow Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Stewart Taylor, Devin Murphy, Landen Murphy, Jordan Murphy, Jesse Bowman and James Marcum. Honorary pallbearers: Dale “Pete” Powell, Rickie Pennington, Barry Allen and Shane Vickers.
