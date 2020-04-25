Michael Blake McWhorter was born July 6, 1981 in Clay County and departed this life Friday, April 17, 2020, being 38 years of age. He was the son of Donna Williams (Shark) of Clay County and of the late Kenny McWhorter.
In addition to his mother, Blake is also survived by his wife, Ashley (Bingham) McWhorter and by two children, Lane & Leah all of Tyner. Other survivors is his grandmother, Bessie McWhorter of Tyner; grandfather, Don Hoskins; uncles, Leon McWhorter, Sheron Hoskins and Wade Hoskins, aunts, Elaine McWhorter and Marlene (Larry) Marcum and Sharon Hoskins, and by a host of cousins.
Other than his father, Blake was also preceded in death by his brother, Walter Bernard Morgan; grandmother, Stella Hoskins and grandfather, Fount McWhorter.
Graveside service at the McWhorter Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
