Michael Spurlock

 Michael Brandon Spurlock was born November 11, 1982 in Corbin and departed this life Monday, July 12, 2021 at the U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Center in Lexington, at the age of 38. He was the son of the late James Kenny Spurlock and Debra Barrett Spurlock.

   Brandon is survived by his wife Patsy (Dunn) Spurlock. He is survived by two brothers, Mike Spurlock of McKee and Jace (Dawn) Spurlock of McKee and by three sisters, Shanda Hays of McKee, Tina Fritz of London and Caira (Ronnie) Aldridge of Richmond.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Farmer officiating. Burial to follow in the Farmer Cemetery at Tyner. Pallbearers were Ronnie Aldridge, Micah Rose, Malachi Smith, Michael Keith Spurlock, Nicholas Todd, & Adam Walker. Honorary pallbearers were Mike, Jace, Danny & Roger Spurlock. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

To send flowers to the family of Michael Spurlock, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you