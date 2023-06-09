Michael David Madden was born June 28, 1956, and passed away May 25, 2023, being 66 years, and 11 months of age.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marie (Cavins) Madden; a son in law Brandon McNew; two nephews, Harold Wayne and James Darrell Madden and brother in laws, Jr. Chappell and Cecil Murray.
Michael married Elaine Wilson Sexton in August of 1998.
In addition to being survived by his wife Elaine, Michael is also survived by
his children, Donna Montgomery, Trena (Wayne) Neeley, Mitchell (Brandi) Madden and Regina McNew;
his step children, Kevin W. (Deb) Sexton, Michael (Emilee) Sexton and Eddie (Karen) Sexton and
by his siblings, Darrell (Ann) Madden, Gary (Georgia) Madden, Harold (Maxine) Madden, Barbara Chappell, Bruce (Sarah) Madden and Debbie Murray. Michael was blessed with
8 grandchildren, Brittany Neeley, Angel (Rik) Hernadez, Austin Neeley, Kayla (Jacob) Tamblin, Trevor (Brooke) Montgomery, Allison Madden, Kenna Metcalf and Gracie Madden;
5 step grandchildren, Calla & Creed Sexton, Madelyn Rose Sexton, Jasper & Briley York;
6 great grandchildren, Kylie, Aubree, Jaxon, Zaidyn, Hayden & Ryann;
2 step great grandchildren, Ailynn & Rylie Kate and
by a host of nieces and nephews.
Michael drove a truck starting when he was 17 years of age and retired in 2007, after 34 years due to health reasons. The thrill of his life was mowing his yard every five days regardless of it needed it or not. Even after he required oxygen full time to breathe, his wife would strap the oxygen tanks to the lawn mower and away he would go. His health deteriorated to where he was unable to mow but did enjoy watching Briley do fancy streaks in the yard. He loved his dog Sassy who always stayed by his side and kept him in her sight. He was so proud of Kenna & Kayla whom he raised as his own. He was so proud of Mitchell and his basketball KBE. He enjoyed watching Mitchell coach those Mountaineers and wondering why got those technical. Mike always helped him coach from his recliner and would love it when Mitchell asked for his opinion. He was NASCAR’s biggest fan and he bled Kentucky Blue.
Michael loved his family and enjoys time with them. He was a member of the Clark’s Chapel and attended Egypt Baptist Church. He was a member of the Robert Clark’s Masonic Lodge #646 since July, 1984.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Edward Judd and Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Andrew Madden, Trevor Montgomery, Bobby Mills, Andy Rice, Shawn Cavins & James Wilson.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
