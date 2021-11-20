Michael Elbert McQueen was born September 12, 1969 in Richmond and departed this life Friday, November 5, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 52. He was the son of the late Elbert & Annie (Isaacs) McQueen.
Michael is survived by his sisters, Sandra Hunter, Joyce Roberts, Marlene Isaacs, Wavelene Lakes and Patsy Brown all of McKee and Jonell Apple of Louisville.
In addition to his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by two sisters, Janice Gabbard and Lea Isaacs.
Michael was blessed with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Cox Cemetery with Bro. Mike McKinney officiating.
