Michael Forrest Durbin, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Mike was born on November 18, 1938 to Freda and Forrest Durbin in Yerkes, Kentucky.
'Mike attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from the College of Pharmacy in 1963. While at the University, Mike swam on the UK's swim team, where he set several records in the Southeastern Conference.
In the summer of 1960, while working in Hamilton, Ohio, Mike met the love of his life, Terri Lainhart. They were married that fall. It was a happy marriage of 60 years and they were blessed with five children...Janie Durbin, Michael Forrest Durbin II, Jodi Durbin, Matthew Durbin and David Durbin who passed away at the age of 3.
In June of 1964 , Mike and Terri moved to McKee where they owned and operated Campbell's Drug until it closed in 2010. Mike enjoyed his work as a Pharmacist and valued and appreciated his customers. Except for vacations, he never missed a day on the job in all those 46 1/2 years.
Mike was an ordained Minister. He loved the Lord and always looked forward to teaching the
Gospel of Jesus Christ. His entire life was dedicated to helping other. You couldn't be around Mike very long without hearing him quote some of his favorite Scriptures.
His wife and children were certainly blessed to have such a wonderful husband and father. He will be missed more than words can ever express.
Instead of flowers, Mike would want you to donate to your church, the food bank or help someone who is in need these hard times.
Graveside service 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Lainhart Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
