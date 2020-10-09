Michael Jay Delph was born August 18, 1973 in Irvine, Kentucky and departed this life Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence in McKee, being 47 years of age. He was the son of Charlie Delph and Osa Lee “Jean” McKinney Delph.
In addition to his parents, Michael Jay is also survived by a son, Vincent Becknell and his wife Kori and by a brother, Charles Delph and his wife Patty. He was blessed with a granddaughter, Lauren Kate Becknell.
Michael Jay was a member of the Pilgrams Rest Baptist Church.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
To send flowers to the family of Michael Delph, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.