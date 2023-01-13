Michael Marcum Sr. was born December 20, 1961, in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, at the age of 61. He was the son of the late Amos & Isabella (Hatton) Marcum.
Mike is survived by four children, Michael Marcum Jr. (Samantha) of Tyner, KY, Misty Sutton (Dee) of Columbia, LA, Michelle King (Michael) of Berea, KY and Kristin Broughton (Craig) of Crab Orchard, KY. He is also survived by the following siblings, David Marcum of Sand Gap, KY, Carolyn Marcum of Florence, KY, Steve Harrison of Tyner, KY, Debbie Marcum and Sandra Marcum. Mike was blessed with several grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he adored.
In addition to his parents, Mike was also preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Marcum and by two sisters, Regenia Marcum and Brenda Harrison.
Mike was a member of the Clover Bottom Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home’s Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Kenneth Wilder and Tim Tankersley conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Marcum Cemetery at Tyner. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com PALLBEARERS: Preston Lakes, Dee Sutton, Mikie Marcum, Jesse Click, Stacy Abrams, Dillion Meade and James Harrison.
