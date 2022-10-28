Michael R. McQueen was born July 7, 1965, in Los Angeles, California and departed this life Monday, October 10, 2022, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, KY at the age of 57. He was the son of Willard & Shirley Ann (Miller) McQueen.
Michael is survived by his wife, Laura Denise McQueen of Annville and by four children, Matthew (Keli) McQueen of Sumter, South Carolina, Destiny (Frederick) Hepfer of Fort Campbell, KY, Samantha Barnes of Jacksonville, Florida and Jenna (Malik) Mitchum of Dallas, Georgia. He is also survived by a sister, Tonya (Lee) Killingsworth of Huntsville, Texas. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Jace McQueen, Lane McQueen, Jayden Hepfer, Leighton Hepfer, Julian Hepfer, Nathaniel Hepfer and Noah Mitchum and by the following nieces and nephews, Cassie McQueen, Clint McQueen, Ace & Corey Killingsworth.
In addition to his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by his siblings, Anthony McQueen, Leslie McQueen, Stephanie Renaud and Nancy Briley and by a nephew, Zachariah McQueen.
Graveside services will be held 4:00 PM Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Ball & McQueen Cemetery (4389 Mt. Zion Rd. East Bernstadt, KY 40729). Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
