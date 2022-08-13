Michael Wayne Rose was born August 7, 1974, in Madison County and departed this life Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at his residence at the age of 47. He was the son of the late Lou Jean Rose.
Michael is survived by his wife, Jessica (Sampson) Rose and by two sons, Kobe Sampson and Mason Madden all of McKee. He is also survived by three nephews, Allen Isaacs, Justin Isaacs, and Anthony Rose and by a brother-in-law, Jeff Isaacs. Other survivors include a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra (Rose) Isaacs.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
