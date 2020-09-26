Mildred Fay (Burns) McGee was born April 2, 1938 in Jackson County, Kentucky: the daughter of the late Rev. Jack Burns and Maud (Davidson) Burns. She was united in marriage on December 18, 1954 - devoted wife of Dallas McGee, just a few months short of 66 years. She was the loving mother of four children, Doug McGee and Fay (McGee) Hacker who preceded her in death and two surviving children, Joanie Muncy (Porter) and Janice Ramsey (Jeff); adoring nana of four grandchildren, Douglas Dale Hacker (Jill), Joshua Douglas McGee, Isaac James Ramsey and Jenna Fay Ramsey; two great grandchildren, Cassie Hacker and Logan Hacker and three step - grandchildren, Matt Muncy (Jennifer), Willie Muncy (Tonya) and Lisa Parrett (Jerry).
She was a faithful member of Freedom Missionary Baptist for 45 years. In addition to her parents and two children, she was preceded in death by the following siblings, Sophia McQueen, Ray Burns, Roy Burns, Mona
Hacker, Vernice Brummett, Lorene Mills, Vivian Wilson and Calvin Burns.
Mildred went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2020 being 82 years, 5 months and 7 days of age.
A graveside service for Mildred Fay Burns McGee will be conducted at 12 Noon Sunday at Swindling Gap Cemetery in Annville.
The McGee family respectfully asks attendees to wear masks at the service.
