MILDRED MARTIN NEWSOME, age 86 , died May 25, 2022 at U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.
The oldest daughter of the late Henry C. and Addie Dooley Martin of Three Links, she was the mother of Rosetta Newsome Gardner (husband, Paul R. Gardner), and Cheryl Newsome Marshall of Louisville, Ky. Mildred was married to their father, Z.L. (Pete) Newsome from 1954 - 1967.
She was a sister of the late Gene (wife, the late Darlene D.) Martin, Edith M. (husband, the late Harold D.) Ballinger, Mabel M. (husband, Armel) Davidson, and Bro. Jack D. (wife, Darlene L.) Martin, all of Three Links.
Her Grandchildren are: Matthew (daughter Lily Lynn Maria) Marshall, Adam (wife Melanie, daughters Ciara Lynn and Evie June) Marshall, and Taylor (daughters Sunny Margaret and Holland Pearl) Marshall, all of Frankfort; Harrison (wife Ann) Gardner, Palm Bay, Florida; and Zachary (wife Mackenzie, son Zander Lee) Gardner, Altoona, Iowa.
Mildred was blessed with 16 nieces and nephews and their families, two special nieces and a nephew from the Newsome family, and many cousins and other dear relatives.
She enjoyed a career in advertising and graphic communications, and loved the Lord and her family and friends.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 1 pm, at Three Links Christian Church where she was a member, with Reverends Jack Martin and Grant Martin officiating. Visitation was from 11 am to 1 pm at the church
Burial followed at Phillips Cemetery, Three Links.
