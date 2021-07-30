Random Thoughts - James "Jayme" Marcum, General Manager
Another year has passed and in this issue you will see who our readers have chosen as Best of the Best. Each category is based on businesses and offices in Jackson County and whoever has the most votes wins. While these ballots are based on our community as a whole, we each have our own personal preferences. These preferences may not even be business related. Our own friends and family could be the very best in our eyes.
I feel like I have the best family and friends in the world. Some of them being the best cooks to ever fire up a skillet. Some have given me the best advice that could ever be given for the hardships I had thrown my way. The best volunteers to give a helping hand. The best spiritual leads. The best shoulder to lean on. The best at making me laugh. I consider myself blessed with the very best of the best.
But, I also realize I’m not the only one that feels that way. You too may be blessed with people in your life that make you feel the exact same way. Cherish these people. Love these people. Don’t be afraid to tell these people you love them, that you appreciate them, and you love what they do for you. No, you don’t have to come straight out with those exact words, but make sure they know in some way.
Life is always throwing punches, even to the ones that seem to have it all together. What you take for granted may be the one thing that helps keep a smile on their face. Those meals that you enjoy cooking could be someone’s favorite. That advice you feel as if no one is listening to, may help someone you love make their best decision yet. Volunteering to lend a helping hand may be the best crutch to someone to surpass a hardship. That scripture you share with someone during a conversation may be the best words of comfort for their trial. Taking five minutes out of your day to listen to someone express their frustration may be the best way to help them through their day. That corny dad joke may initiate the best and only smile someone has all day.
Be the best version of you that you can be, because you just may be the ‘Best of the Best’ in someone else’s eyes. That may be the very thing that gives someone else the very best life has to offer.
Note: I personally want to thank all of those that are the best in my life. While I will not list each person individually, and what I find they are best at, but I do want to say thank you. To my wife, my daughter, my friends, family, acquaintances, and to anyone else that helps make a difference for the better in my life. Thank you for what you do. It does not go unnoticed.
