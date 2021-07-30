Minnie B. Bowman was born May 16, 1935 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Rockcastle Health & Rehab Center in Brodhead, at the age of 86. She was the daughter of the late Melvin & Nellie B. Abner.
Minnie is survived by two children, Charles (Viola) Bowman of California and Darlene Rice of Annville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is also blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Minnie was also preceded in death by her husband, Herl Bowman; two sons, Mickey Bowman and Marvin Bowman; three siblings, Vernon, Chester and Helen Abner and two grandchildren.
Minnie was a member of the Waneta Church of God.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 23, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Abner Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jeff Bowman, B.J. Niece, Dillion Bowman, Charles D. Bowman, Garrett Isaacs and John Nunn. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
