FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, New York Yankees' Tyler Zombro delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Fla. Zombro was kept overnight at a hospital and remains in stable condition after being struck in the head by a line drive Thursday night, June 3, 2021, a frightening scene that prompted Triple-A Durham to suspend its game. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)