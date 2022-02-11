Miss Kentucky Haley Wheeler Visits Jackson County Public Schools

On Monday, February 7th, Jackson County Public Schools was honored to have Haley Wheeler, Miss Kentucky 2021 stop in for a visit. She began by speaking to Gifted & Talented students at Jackson County Middle School about the importance of not giving up on their dreams. She encouraged the students to be proud of their Appalachian heritage and unique traits. Additionally, she demonstrated her proficiency in American Sign Language by showing the students some signs for common words.
Ms. Wheeler visited Jackson County High School as well. Since she is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, she met with JCHS's FFA Chapter and spoke about the importance of agriculture in our county and state. She challenged students to consider careers in agriculture and gave them information about the Kentucky Proud initiative.
Her visit was a huge success and our middle school and high school students were truly inspired by her message!
