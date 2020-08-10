Airvoy AJ Jackson

Airvoy (AJ) Jackson, 15, of Jackson County is still MISSING! Any one with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Jackson County Sheriff at 606-287-7121 or the teens father Raymond Wilson at 606-493-9877. Local officials stress they would like to know at least the wellbeing of Jackson.

