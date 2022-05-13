Missing person
Name: Gilbert Jones
Age: 67
Height: Approximately 5’5” medium build
Hair: Short and gray
Eye color: Brown
Clothing: gray short sleeve shirt with light colored blue jeans, also wearing a gray/black jacket, black tennis shoes.
Mr. Jones is missing from the Bond area of Jackson County, Kentucky.
Update: He could have been possibly spotted around 1pm on Hwy. 3444 headed toward Hwy. 30. Anyone that locates or has seen Mr. Jones please call Jackson County 911 at 606-287-9979.
