Christinia Barnett

***Missing**

Christinia Barnett

Height: 5’3”

Weight: 165

Hair: Black, white, gray

Eye color: Brown

Wearing glasses, earrings, and a necklace. 

Also has a rose tattoo on her right forearm with names in the tattoo.

Last seen in a white/pearl colored Kia Optima in McKee around 2pm on Wednesday August 4, 2021. 

Plate # 323-ZZT

Mrs. Barnett was last seen wearing a dark shirt with white writing that said Hatfield-McCoy on it dark blue shorts. 

Could possibly be headed to either, Wolfe County, Meniffee County, or possibly Hazard. 

If you see her or the vehicle please contact me at 606-493-8443 or Jackson County Dispatch at 606-287-9979.

Tags

Recommended for you