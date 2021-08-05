***Missing**
Christinia Barnett
Height: 5’3”
Weight: 165
Hair: Black, white, gray
Eye color: Brown
Wearing glasses, earrings, and a necklace.
Also has a rose tattoo on her right forearm with names in the tattoo.
Last seen in a white/pearl colored Kia Optima in McKee around 2pm on Wednesday August 4, 2021.
Plate # 323-ZZT
Mrs. Barnett was last seen wearing a dark shirt with white writing that said Hatfield-McCoy on it dark blue shorts.
Could possibly be headed to either, Wolfe County, Meniffee County, or possibly Hazard.
If you see her or the vehicle please contact me at 606-493-8443 or Jackson County Dispatch at 606-287-9979.
