Throughout history, man has been good at adaptation but mediocre at mitigation. Mitigation is the act of reducing the severity and painfulness of something. By the time regret takes hold, it is too late to mitigate. Brevity is life’s biggest surprise.
I have never interacted with a man who has reached age fifty or sixty who reflects on the speed of life and wishes they had worked more hours. They all reflect on the prime of their life with repentant desire to go back when their kids were growing up. All would have done something differently to spend more time with those they love. An old adage says, “if you spend time with them while they are young, they will spend time with you when you are old.” It is a circular reason to spend time with young and old alike.
Work is a necessary and noble endeavor of life. Sometimes, circumstances warrant some overtime. Hobbies are enjoyable and memorable. Sometimes, the immediate satisfaction distracts from the ultimate prize. By the time one is fitted for their rocking chair, what value does the stuff, the experiences, or the trophies provide? Only those memories shared with the people near to us will satisfy.
One can mitigate regret now by choosing their sacrifices carefully. Double time at work can be sacrificed for a few months to coach the boys little league team. One can sacrifice a few Saturdays in the deer woods in order to not miss a single show of the girl’s recital. One can sacrifice an evening in the garage to take his wife out for a date. One can sacrifice a few hours after work to stop by at the grandparents, aunts and uncles, or parents house to have a conversation.
Time is the only thing of real value anyone has to give in this life. The back-and-forth rhythm in that rocking chair is sure to remind us of what we did and did not do, and what we would have done differently. It would be a miserable sit to have unnecessary regrets.
For further discussion, email bkeck@prtcnet.org.
