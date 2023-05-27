Modena Hays, 80, of Amelia, passed away on May 16, 2023. Modena was born January 17, 1943, in McKee, KY, to the late Leonard and Pearl Lakes.
Modena was the loving wife of David Hays. Beloved mother of Dena Motley (Kris), David Hays Jr. (Keri), and Rebecca Kuntz (Bruce). Grandmother of Michael Hays (Lacey), Nick Motley (Sara), Aaron Motley (Bailey), Jodi Leinen (Zach), Rachel Hays, Adam Hays (Grace), John Kuntz (Rachel), and Bonnie Kuntz. Great-Grandmother of Lily, Finn, Adelyn, Harper and Luke. Sister of Ila Boone (Gale), Robert Lakes (Connie), and Jeffery Lakes (Donna).
Preceded in death by siblings; Evelyn Hays, and John Lakes.
A visitation will be held at Saltair Church of Christ 2124 St. Rt. 222, Bethel, OH 45106, on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM.
Graveside service Saturday, May 20, 2023, 12:00 PM at Hays Cemetery, in McKee, KY.
Courtesy of Lakes Funeral Home McKee, KY
