Over the years my family has owned some classic cars. If this keyboard had a sarcasm font I’d be using it on that last statement. I can’t really recall the precise such classic but I’ve narrowed the field to a 1982 Chevy Citation or a 79 Caprice Classic Wagon with rear facing jump seat. (Yes kids commonly rode in the trunk facing backwards and seat belts was very optional) My father was employed for many years in Richmond KY and on occasion we’d load up the classic and go meet him for various reasons. For my innocent mind nothing was cooler than dropping over Big Hill and seeing what seemed like a big city shining sprawled out in the distance. Face pressed again the window forming condensation on the glass as the elevation dropped and tree lines replaced the glow. It was unadulterated innocence in bloom.
A few years later Brandon and I had a routine of running around Letterbox at night. We’d take off on foot with a mishmash of lights, hand me down muck boots and a single shot .22 rifle. We called this coon hunting although it was more akin to dog chasing and lying on our backs looking at the stars. We discussed serious issues ranging from girls to how many pounds we could pull back on our old Bear bows. During these nights time stood still. We never gave a thought to getting old or the real world. Another moment in time.
Clear as HD television I recall flying down a backroad with no destination. Just absolute freedom with a fresh printed drivers license in my wallet. My 500 dollar truck could have been a Ferrari without making me happier. The world by the tail with nothing but blue skies ahead. James Dean had nothing on me. Dr Martens, Carhartt jacket and a half full Mountain Dew rolling in the seat beside me. Half a tank of gas and a empty mind. A fishing pole in the back and off I’d go. Didn’t matter where, just going. Naive and full of vinegar with the tiger by the tail. So easily I can picture the exact jacket, the sun through a cracked rear view, two DQ biscuits in a foil pouch and dragging through the back doors of the school just in time. These moments.
Nowdays I often look over while riding down a old dusty road and see any of my clan filling the passengers seats. They are rattling on often about future plans for dirt bikes or the merits of a certian Jeep upgrade. Sometimes I smile and nod but my mind is far away. In my mind I’m seeing rapidly growing boys who could easily be my brothers and myself looking left at my father 20 years ago. They don’t have a clue. Life is nothing more than a tank of gas and what’s for supper. Meanwhile I’m taking in every smile. The windows down and the wind ruffling their hair. Hands out the window cupping and slicing air. Old country blaring as my son reaches to turn up some Johnny Cash. Ragged jeans and worn work boots in fast fading kids sizes. These moments.
Life in large part is not remembered. We aren’t programmed like modern digital recording devices to capture set events or a exact transcript. We remember moments. You won’t remember sitting beside mom when you was 8 as she had the car serviced at the local quick lube. That first camping trip to the lake that same week thought is burned in your mind. You’ll remember moments that strike you for whatever reason. It’s these moments that are triggered perhaps twenty years later by a song or an old photograph. The mind is a fickle thing. I implore each of you to capture a memory in the making. Make sure you create plenty of moments no matter how insignificant they may seem to others. Take your kids on a adventure. Pick up your old man and do something to put a grin on his face. Go see that old friend. Tell your mom you love her. Appreciate all that she does. When all is said and done we will recall the highs and lows in life with much of the middle ground swept away in the crevices of our minds. Squeeze all you can from life. Lay in the floor and play with a child. Go out of your way to help someone that can do nothing in return for you. Often the times we take as routine may be the very moment a child will remember as when you cared enough to show it. Take all the moments you can from life. As we grow older those occasions on our timelines are less frequent so stockpile all you can when available. Like retirement you’ll cash them in one at a time in the future and smile accordingly. Enjoy every moment.
