Tucked into the hills along Jackson County’s Hwy 2004 you’ll find a return to tradition in Momma D’s Smokin’ OAK Country Store. Momma’s D’s opened their doors just two weeks ago and both the locals and those passing through the county couldn’t be happier. Combining a full service restaurant with a stock of convenience items, Momma D’s has something for everyone.
There was a time in Jackson County and the surrounding area that it was not unusual to find a country store on just about every back road. These establishments offered locals and those passing through a chance to grab a bite to eat and some refreshment. Some offered sandwiches and snacks, while others had a wider range of products available. One such establishment was the Clemmons Country Store, run by Chesley and JoAnn Clemmons. Many locals will be familiar with the location. The Clemmons store had not been in operation for some time when Damaris Isaacs Robbins decided it was time to realize her lifelong dream and open a business there, offering a friendly environment and good food at an affordable price to all comers.
Damaris’ story is not an uncommon one in this area of the country. Born at home to Charles and Callie Isaacs in 1967, she was one of 10 children. Though nobody in the family had a lot of money and Damaris herself never had any schooling, the children were raised to work hard, honor their parents and family and to treat everyone they met with respect, no matter their walk in life. They were taught to always put God first and to carry those values throughout their life, wherever that life might lead them.
By all accounts Damaris’ life has always led her to the service of others. Her daughter Angela recalls, “Mom never got to go to school a day in her life but she has overcome life’s obstacles so many time through hard work, dedication, love for people, family, friends and folks in need.” When I was a kid,” Angela recalls, “she would cook meals for folks that didn’t’ have much and I would always wonder why she did that. As I grew older I watched her help countless people, sacrificing her own wants and needs to help others.”
Damaris loves to cook and had long dreamed of opening her own business where she could cook for people and offer an atmosphere where everyone would feel welcome.
When the opportunity came to start a business in the old Clemmons store, she put her savings, her back, her talent and her faith into the endeavor and has now opened the business of her dreams. With the full support of her family, both in supporting the idea and getting to work themselves to help her realize the dream, Damaris Isaacs Robbins has managed to overcome all odds and bring to Jackson County a much needed place to gather, eat, and share in fellowship. She wanted to make sure her children’s importance was reflected in the business. The OAK in the name of the establishment is the initials of her three children, Olivia Hobbs Lamb (the youngest), Angela Hobbs (the eldest) and Kenneth Hobbs (the middle child).
Momma D’s offers a full menu from breakfast through supper as well as specials every day they are open. From the Angus burger that has already become famous in the few short weeks since opening, to the full meal specials of chicken and dumplings or barbecued ribs with all the trimmings, Momma D’s has something to please every appetite. Salads and desserts are also available, all made from scratch and all made with the love for others that is so much a part of Damaris. For her it isn’t just about making money. It’s about being able to cook for people and give them a place to be that always makes them feel welcome and like they belong. As her daughter, Angela, said, “What she spent on this dream could have been money used to live on but she always wanted to help people and be a light.”
Located at 7372 Highway 2004 Momma D’s fills a need in Northern Jackson County that has long been left unfilled. Momma D’s hours of operation are continually shifting as they learn what best suits their customer’s needs. At present they are open Tuesday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m and Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. They are closed on Mondays. Breakfast is offered from opening through 10:30 a.m. each day and dinner special are available from 5:00 p.m. – closing Tuesday – Saturday and from noon through 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. For now, dinner specials are only being served on Fridays but the crew expects that will change once school is out for the summer and the weather warms up.
If you haven’t been out to try their fare already, you might want to stop in and see them soon to get acquainted and try a bite to eat. Momma D’s promises to be a popular spot both with locals and with visitors and tourists alike. It offers that old time hospitality and charm combined with good food, friendly service and an atmosphere that welcomes all, no matter their walk in life. Damaris wouldn’t have it any other way.
