St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead is so desperate for staff that it may bring back to work nurses who have tested positive for the coronavirus, and assign them to care for patients with Covid-19, Dr. William Melahn, the hospital's chief medical officer, said in a radio interview.
"If things get much worse, Melahn says St. Claire's will have to bring back nurses who have tested positive for Covid just to keep things running," Sheena Goodyear reports for the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
"Yes, we have a plan for that, actually," and it's approved by the state Department for Public Health, Melahn told CBC's Peter Armstrong. "If we have Covid-positive staff who are … feeling well, that we can use them in Covid-only units. We have two Covid-only units that we can do that with, and that's certainly on the table already. I don't think we're doing it today, but it's on the table."
"We've hired two nurses in six weeks," Melahn said. "And nobody can find [nurses]. There's a really big hospital up the road about 100 miles from us. They are short 200 nurses." Cincinnati is 100 miles from Morehead.
|Sperling's Best Places map
Armstrong asked Melahn, "Do you have hope? Do you have a sense how to get to a brighter, better day?" Melahn replied, "Usually, in an infectious-disease pandemic, the more rapidly it rolls out, the more rapidly it falls off. So … if you want to call that a positive, that's something that we're looking forward to."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.