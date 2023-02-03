CHARLESTON, SC (02/03/2023)-- Morgan Bellamy of Mc Kee, Kentucky is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.
Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.
Story provided by The Citadel
