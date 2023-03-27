While on active duty at Ft. Leonard Wood late in our soldiering days, a close friend and I were getting into the truck together after leaving the shoppette nearest the MP School barracks where my buddy had just purchased a roll of his beloved Copenhagen snuff. It just so happened earlier in the day, my pal had inquired as to how much I had paid for a holster to fit our issued M11 pistols? “$80 bucks,” was my answer. He grimaced. “How much did you just give for that dip?” I inquired as we buckled up. (Nineteen years ago, it was more than $30 dollars.) I bring this up to illustrate the price of goods are relative to the worth we place upon them. Over the next month, I’ll be discussing cutting tools. A few may wince at the price of some of my suggestions, to which I would answer as did one of our now late teachers: “I don’t know about you, but I can’t afford to buy twice.”
Every man’s woodscraft kit should be anchored by a good fixed blade knife. The fixed blade which accompanied us to Mesopotamia was the Cold Steel SRK Clip Point (SRK SK-5C, today.) In our experience, this is one of the more common, hard use fixed blade knives carried by US servicemen throughout the GWOT and a well spent $50. An even heartier fixed blade in the $125 range is the Ka-Bar BK7. The BK7 has a loyal fan base reminiscent of Glock pistols. The BK7 is strong enough to split kindling, allowing one to leave a hatchet behind in a pinch and lighten the hiking load.
Another candidate is the Morakniv Bushcraft Survivals ($65). Dollar for dollar, I cannot think of a better fixed blade knife deal. Inspired by Dave Canterbury’s school for outdoorsmen in Southeast Ohio; you get an easy to carry fixed blade which includes a ferrocerium rod (for fire starting) and diamond sharpener right on its Kydex sheath.
My last fixed blade knife recommendation is one you need to act on sooner, rather than later. Within the last couple of decades, a flood of AK-47 bayonets have come into this country. Though the ridiculously good deals have passed (three bayonets for less than $50); there’s still a few sources you can find on the Web for a bayonet and sheath at about $50 each. The AK bayonet is not only a piece of history and tough as the rifle it fits upon; but a two-for-one tool in that the back of the bayonet and its sheath forms an efficient wire cutter. Trapped with all the rest of the sheep on the Interstate by the page wire boundary fence during the next big societal catastrophe? The U.S. Grant you swapped for that bayonet/gate maker will seem to have been quite the bargain once your Jeep is on the parallel sideroad, taking the nye way home.
Next Week: Woodcraft
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at: sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
---
