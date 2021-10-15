Moss Flannery
December 1, 1940 – September 27, 2021
Moss Flannery, 80, of Lake Wales Florida, departed this life September 27th, 2021. Moss was born in Jackson County, the son of the late Jesse and Maudie Gray Flannery.
Moss was a Christian man who loved listening to gospel music. He was a retired truck driver who enjoyed working on old cars and trucks. He cherished spending time with his family friends and loved ones.
Moss left behind brother Earl Flannery (Joann) of McKee, KY and sister Rosie Noble of Annville, KY. Besides his parents, Moss is preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Linda Flannery, brothers Elmer Flannery, Opal Flannery, Dee Flannery, James Flannery and 3 brothers that died in infancy. He was also preceded in death by two sisters; Edna Winkler and Freda Mae Rogers.
Survivors include children David Flannery, Lori Durbin (Michael), Vicki Flannery, Kevin Bash and Steve Fifer. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren along with countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Moss Flannery lived a very blessed life filled with good friends and memories. He will be missed by all, but remembered with a smile.
Steele’s Funeral Home in Winter Haven Florida was in charge of arrangements. Due to Covid, no services were held on October 1st, 2021.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.