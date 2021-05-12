Most of the metrics used to measure the coronavirus remain on a plateau in Kentucky, but with 23 deaths reported on Tuesday, it is clear that the virus remains deadly for some.
Health Commissioner Steven Stack emphasized that point at Gov. Andy Beshear's news briefing Monday, saying several times that "Covid is a bad disease" and begging Kentuckians to get vaccinated.
So far, 1,882,396 people have gotten at least one shot of a vaccine in Kentucky, amounting to 53% of Kentuckians 18 and older and 42% of the state's population.
Soon, children between the ages of 12 and 15 can also get the vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this age group, and awaits final approval from a federal advisory committee Wednesday. Go to vaccines.gov/search/ to find a Covid-19 vaccination site.
Cassie Prather, director of the Woodford County Health Department, told WKYT that adolescent cases are 20 percent of their total now, up from 3 percent, and she worries that youth are Petri dishes for more contagious variants. Statewide, nearly 18% of Tuesday's cases, 136, were in people 18 and younger.
Daily numbers: Beshear reported 758 new cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 524, down two from Monday.
The share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus in the past seven days is 3.15%. This average has been under 4% for two months.
The state's daily rate of new cases over the last seven days is 9.89 per 100,000 residents, falling below 10 for the first time since April 9. This rate has dropped 13.6% in the last week, from 11.47 on May 4.
Counties with rates more than double the statewide rate are Powell, 50.9; Montgomery, 45.2; Rockcastle, 31.7; Webster, 27.6; Owen, 27.5; Lewis, 26.9; Bath, 26.3; Estill, 23.3; Mason, 22.6; Fleming, 20.6; Taylor, 20.5; Union, 19.9; and Menifee, 19.8.
The New York Times ranks Kentucky's rate 24th among the states, with a 1% increase in cases over the last 14 days. Only six other states, including Indiana at 3%, have seen increases over that period. Louisiana and Arkansas lead at 15% and 13%, respectively.
The state reported 23 more deaths from the virus, all of them from regularly reported health department reports. This is the most deaths reported in one day since March 28, when 27 were reported. These numbers vary widely because of how health departments report them. The 14-day death average is 9.29 deaths per day; on April 30, it hit a recent low of seven per day. Kentucky's death toll from the disease is now 6,620.
Kentucky hospitals reported 415 Covid-19 patients, 109 of them in intensive care and 51 of those on a ventilator. The latter numbers were the same as Monday; Covid-19 hospitalizations were up by 11.
Among the state's 10 hospital-readiness regions, the only one using at least 80% of its intensive-care-unit capacity is the easternmost region, from Lee to Pike counties, at 81.6%.
Starting Wednesday, May 12, the daily Covid-19 report will be posted daily on Beshear's social media channels around 5 p.m., instead of being posted in a news release. A full release will be sent on days that the governor holds a Covid-19 press conference. Recently he has done those two days a week.
