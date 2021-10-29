Most measures of the pandemic in Kentucky declined Wednesday, and vaccinations are on an uptick after a slight decline.
Daily new cases over the last seven days have averaged 23.58 per 100,000 residents, continuing a 12-day decline that took the state as a whole out of the red "high transmission" category into the "substantial" orange level. But many hotspots remain, especially in Southern Kentucky; counties with rates more than double the statewide rate are Russell, 82.1; Adair, 66.2; Jackson, 57.9; Clinton, 57.3; Letcher, 54.4; Green, 53.5; Cumberland, 51.8; and Owsley, 51.8.
An attorney for the state Public Protection Cabinet is suing Gov. Andy Beshear in federal court after being disciplined repeatedly for refusing to wear a mask at work. Dana Simmons alleges that the executive branch's mask policy violates court rulings and the legislature's limits Beshear’s ability to issue emergency orders, specifically mask mandates, the Lexington Herald-Leaderreports. The cabinet said employees are obliged to follow its "personnel safety policies."
