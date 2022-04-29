Community COVID Map 04_22_22

Great news for Kentucky – the entire commonwealth is green in the latest map from the CDC. The State Health Department and the Governor ask to continue to promote vaccinations and boosters so the state can continue this positive trajectory.

Below are the COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, April 16th, to Friday, April 22nd

On Monday, May 2nd, CVDHD will provide their next update. 

Weekly County Updates: 

Clay County 

7-Day Incidence Rate 

1.44 

 

Weekly Cumulative Cases in District 

  

Total Confirmed 

 

Weekly Confirmed Cases in District 

  

Community Confirmed 

 

Weekly Probable Cases in District 

  

CCDC Confirmed 

  

 

Weekly Confirmed Deaths in District 

  

Probable 

   

  

  

  

   

  

Deaths 

   
      

Jackson County 

7-Day Incidence Rate 

3.22 

 

Total Cumulative Cases in District 

17522 

  

Confirmed 

 

Total Confirmed Cases in District 

11101 

  

Probable 

 

Total Probable Cases in District 

6421 

  

  

  

 

Total Confirmed Deaths in District 

200 

  

  

  

   

  

Deaths 

   
      

Rockcastle County 

7-Day Incidence Rate 

   

  

Confirmed 

   

  

 

  

   

  

Probable 

   

  

 

  

   

  

  

  

   

  

Deaths 

   

