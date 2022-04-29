Great news for Kentucky – the entire commonwealth is green in the latest map from the CDC. The State Health Department and the Governor ask to continue to promote vaccinations and boosters so the state can continue this positive trajectory.
Below are the COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, April 16th, to Friday, April 22nd.
On Monday, May 2nd, CVDHD will provide their next update.
Weekly County Updates:
Clay County
7-Day Incidence Rate
1.44
Weekly Cumulative Cases in District
5
Total Confirmed
2
Weekly Confirmed Cases in District
4
Community Confirmed
2
Weekly Probable Cases in District
1
CCDC Confirmed
Weekly Confirmed Deaths in District
0
Probable
0
Deaths
0
Jackson County
7-Day Incidence Rate
3.22
Total Cumulative Cases in District
17522
Confirmed
2
Total Confirmed Cases in District
11101
Probable
1
Total Probable Cases in District
6421
Total Confirmed Deaths in District
200
Deaths
0
Rockcastle County
7-Day Incidence Rate
0
Confirmed
0
Probable
0
Deaths
0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.