According to documents obtained from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Williams, 25, of Dayhoit, KY was traveling west on Asa Flat Road on a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle (FLH series) when he topped a hill crest entering into a right hand curve at the intersection of Saul Begley Road. Williams applied his brakes and skidded approximately 58 feet until the bike laid over onto the left side. Williams and the bike continued to skid for an additional 48 feet where it collided with a utility pole coming to a final rest. Williams came to a final rest approximately 28 feet from the motorcycle.
Deputy Daniel Isaacs responded to the scene and interviewed Jimmy Medlock, resident on Asa Flat Road. Medlock told Deputy Isaacs that he did not witness the collision but he heard it from his residence and was first on the scene. Mr. Medlock indicated that he had taken his belt off and used it as a tourniquet to slow the bleeding on the injury Williams had sustained to his right leg. Williams was treated at the scene by members of the Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Jackson County EMS. An Air Evac helicopter arrived on the scene and flew Williams to the University of Kentucky hospital. Law enforcement officials indicated that Williams may have permanently lost his leg as a result of the accident.
