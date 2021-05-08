My mother will undoubtedly cringe at the title knowing the tale to follow but it won’t be the first time to her chargrin. The title of mother can be bestowed on most females and some bear that burden with ease. Some wear perfect white pleated shirts, sweater vest, signature heels and the latest home magazine folded neatly beneath their arm. They glide along gracefully headed to a local charity bash or perhaps the coffee shop to casually enjoy the morning. Then there are mothers of the male species spawned in pools of gunpowder, gasoline and dirt. My mother thankfully was firmly planted in the second category.
Being a mother in the purest form is a lesson in shedding selfishness. Yes most choose motherhood but few I would argue truly fathom what it entails afterwards. There again are those select few with angelic children who still seem to live life with little change but for my mother she self sacrificed a lot to place us little savages first. I have little doubt mother had dreams of more than scrubbing Moore’s Creeks finest mud from shirts and picking stick tights from the crevices of Wranglers. She complained just as any human would but she continually punched that clock daily raising us boys with that deft touch. That skill she possessed that allowed us to run the hills with pockets stuffed full of Winchester AA and spearing apples onto wire rods to slingshot them into orbit but still scrubbing us down enough for Sunday School in blue oxfords.
While we ate our share of quick fixed meals of Hamburger Helper as often as not we had weeknight meals that would rival many special occasion meals for folks nowdays. Even that came with some effort from scrolling sales papers with a ink pen circling bargains to finding time to plan meals. The seemingly simplistic job of keeping a house a home doesn’t fully sink in until you are in adult years performing those task yourself. She made time to pile us on the couch and read everything from Robison Crusoe to the story of Samson. We always had clean clothes, good food and love. We never sat front row at the New York opera house or ate authentic Thai cuisine in a Asian village but I can assuredly say I’ve ate the best cheeseburgers a cast iron skillet has ever produced and sang some tormenting impromptu songs through a toy microphone tormenting all ear canals in range.
It’s a different kind of mother that is required to set her plans aside and dedicate herself to wild boys. Ours did just that and I’ll be forever thankful to live the life we did. Through good, bad and ugly the family stayed together. The farm stayed intact and in doing so made each of us boys the men we are today. In a world where a few rough spots and the slightest unhappiness sends families scurrying for temporary comfort splintering apart mother stayed the course and we are all far better for it.
Happy upcoming day of celebration for the good mothers out there. While you may not realize the totality of all they do I assure you one day you will. The humble hard working mothers who do all it takes to keep the wheels turning are truly the unsung saints of daily life. Even if it requires a emergency stop to wipe your face off and fix your eight year old wild hair from a mud hole on Welchberg Rd as you head to school just smile because you’ll spend the rest of your adult days laughing at the memory. My mother after that last line? Possibly not so much. Happy Mother’s Day!
---
