FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 4, 2021) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that a multiagency recovery center will open this week to assist residents of Nicholas County impacted by the historic flooding on July 30.
The multiagency recovery center will leverage all state cabinets and state partners to coordinate efforts to support residents’ needs in one location. State agency representatives will be on hand to help residents and business owners with farm aid, insurance, consumer protection, housing, public health, economic development and small business recovery and environmental protection.
The recovery center will be located in the Nicholas County Elementary School gymnasium at 133 School Drive in Carlisle. It will be open Friday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Governor and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman toured Nicholas County yesterday afternoon to assess the damage from the severe flooding. Tuesday, Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency in the county and announced that he sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) conduct Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments in the county. Four FEMA teams are scheduled to be on the ground Thursday to begin assessing the damage.
“Our goal is to bring every possible resource to this one location, so that we can address many different types of issues as quickly as possible,” Gov. Beshear said. “In addition to the center, Kentucky Emergency Management leadership is in communication with local officials to help secure temporary housing for those displaced by the flood. Right now we are looking at several options.”
The county received 4.07 inches of rain, which caused major flash flooding in downtown Carlisle and along Brushy Fork Creek, causing one fatality and multiple road closures. The flash flooding has now impacted approximately 100 homes and 30 businesses. Nicholas County officials estimate over $1.5 million in infrastructure damage.
“The center will be hosted by the Division of Emergency Management in concert with Nicholas County to simplify the process of providing guidance and assistance in navigating federal and state recovery programs to those most impacted by the severe flooding event.” stated Michael Dossett, Director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “Seeing the destruction on the tour yesterday and speaking with residents and business owners further highlighted the need to assist this community in every way possible.”
The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management has been on site since Friday morning to provide assistance to local officials. County and city officials currently are performing initial damage assessments ahead of FEMA’s joint assessments, which will begin on Thursday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has provided heavy equipment to assist the City of Carlisle clear debris and is working to address standing water with abatements. The Kentucky National Guard Armory has been used as a flood response resource distribution center and is available for residents to use showers. Multiple volunteer organizations have also been activated to support residents.
Those affected by the flooding are encouraged to contact Nicholas County Emergency Management or the City of Carlisle Emergency Management for assistance.
