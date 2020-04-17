All three suspects charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping and death of Elijah Rader, 70, of Annville, KY are now in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center in McKee, KY. After weeks of being on the run from law enforcement officials Bruce Carr, 48 years old of Manchester, KY. and Melissa Gulley, 35 years old of Richmond, KY were arrested on April 2nd by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Amery, Wisconsin. The two were successfully extradited from Wisconsin and appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday April 13, 2020 for arraignment on charges alleging Murder and kidnapping. Carr was also arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking-auto ($500 or more but u/$10,000). A show cause hearing was also held for Gulley related to an earlier charge of possession of controlled substances, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and her failure to appear for an earlier court appearance associated with the alleged drug charges. Both defendants entered “not guilty” pleas to all charges. Carr is being held in custody under a $25,000 cash bond for the car theft charge and a $1,000,000 bond related to the charges of kidnapping and murder. Gulley is also being held on a $1,000,000 bond for the charges of kidnapping and murder. The court determined that both are considered a “danger to self or others” and a “flight risk”. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Gulley and Carr on April 20, 2020.
Subsequent to the discovery of the body of Elijah Rader at the end of March law enforcement arrested Jessie Gibson, 23 years old of Annville, KY and charged him with the Murder and Kidnapping of Rader. According to a uniform citation, this warrant was executed on March 21, 2020 and Gibson was relayed from Columbia County, Fla by prisoner transport to the Jackson County Detention Center. The following day (Mar 22nd, 2020), KSP Detective Ethan Lakes secured an arrest warrant for Gibson (also implicating Carr and Gulley) alleging that “on January 31, 2020 at 2:30 PM in Jackson County, KY, Jessie Ray Gibson unlawfully, and with intent to cause the death of another person, caused the death of such person, when he and two (2) others did kill Elijah Rader. The arrest warrant also alleges that Rader was held against his will with intent to accomplish or advance the commission of a felony, or, to inflict bodily injury or to terrorize Elijah Rader and did later cause his death. Gibson is being held in custody under a $250,000 cash bond in the Jackson County Detention Center in McKee, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.