The area now has a new Music Store. Owned and operated by Brandon Mobley and his Dad Philip Mobley. Together they have over 50 years experience in the music industry. Proud to serve the surrounding counties with all of their musical related needs. Now with a full running music store carrying many of the industries leading brands including Blueridge Guitars, Fender Guitars and amps, Vox Amps, Orange Amps, Korg Pianos, and much more.
They also offer a great repair service as well as sound system installation and equipent. Located in Manchester Square Shopping Center next to Subway. Open everyday except Sundays. Phone 598-0469
