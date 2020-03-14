Myrl Gene Hillard, dairy farmer and lifelong resident of Annville, Ky. died at his home on February 29, 2020 at the age of 83 years old. He was the son of the late Wiley and Bertha (Parrett) Hillard. Myrl is survived by his wife Betty Ann (Caudill) Hillard, his children Tim (Angelia) Hillard and Mark (Rachael) Hillard all of Annville, Ky. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Leann (Josh) Cook, Nicole Hillard, Dylan (Presley) Hillard, Hannah Hillard, Andrew Hillard and Ryan Hillard. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister Margie Hillard.
He was a member of the Tyner Baptist Church and served in the military.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Scotty Witt officiating. Burial to follow in the Myrl Hillard Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tim, Mark, Dylan, Andrew & Ryan Hillard and Josh Cook. Honorary pallbearers were Charley Cody, Dallas Truett, Willard Combs, Hershel Rose, Jack Botner and Wendell Parrett. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
