On Wednesday June 16, 2021, Myrtle Jones Lear, was welcomed in the Kingdom of Heaven being 96 years old. She was born on June 22, 1924 in Jackson County where she lived the majority of her life. Myrtle was married to Sherman Lear, who preceded her in death. They are survived by 2 children Nolan (Glenna) Lear of McKee and Maggie Oneda (Wayne) Rose of Batavia, Ohio and a sister Ella Jones of Somerset, Kentucky. Among her many blessings that she held dear was her grandchildren, Nolan Leon Lear, Angela Michelle Rose (Steve) Peters, Collenuia Tonya Rose all of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Vanessa Darlene Lear. Darlene was her caregiver for several years before her death and we rejoice that they are now together again. Her great grandchildren were Jeana Marie Lear (Brian) Ess of Richmond, Kentucky, Makala Belle Lear (Rocky) Rosteutscher of Ohio and a step grand son Jacob Lainhart of McKee. She was blessed with two great great grandchildren Annaleigha Ess, Colton Rosteutscher.
She left behind three step grandchildren that loved her too, James Harold (Teresa) Douglas, Joyceann Johnson and Steve (Sharon) Douglas all of McKee. Besides her husband and granddaughter she was preceded in death by parents George and Dora (Howard) Jones, Three brothers Ovie, Ben, and Other Jones and four sisters, Magie Gilbert, Ida Carpenter, Ruby Jones and Rosie Carpenter.
Myrtle was a strong woman of Christian faith, a loving devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was passionate about caring for and loving her family. She raised not only her children, but helped with care and raising of her grandchildren, niece Ella Jones Williams and nephew Farris (Peanut) Jones and her great grandchildren. Her home was always warm, welcoming home filled with love, laughter, and good food. Myrtle was a loyal associate of Laura Ashley, where she retired in 1989. She had many interests and skills that included, quilting, cooking, gardening and canning. She enjoyed attending church and spending time with family and friends…We will forever miss her.
Funeral Services at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday June 22, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Carpenter officiating with burial in the Red Hill Cemetery in Rockcastle County, Ky.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
