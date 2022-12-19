As a youngster I became adept at not directly lying to my parents but misleading them with misdirection or such. For example if I was asked about dad’s missing tools I could always say I never used elusive 10 mm socket knowing full well that I used the 12 mm but likely was responsible for loosing the 10 mm in the process when I knocked the toolbox over. With the recent election going down on record as essentially a stalemate one thing has become painfully clear to me. We as conservatives, have lost the battle for young minds. Sure many lessons they will learn by default as life kicks them in the teeth down the road but many foolish policies will slip into place before they realize they’ve been lead astray reversing down a one way street. The democrats have mastered the art of altering names to seemingly a more palatable entrée to the common voter.
The murking of the waters in politics is far from a new concept. The left has simply become very proficient at such. They swap terms such as abortion for women rights then slide it seamlessly to health-care painting it as freedom from big government making decisions about your body. They steer clear of any phrases that may be construed as gun grabbing or physical take aways. Carefully they release properly curated statements about sensible gun legislation. They slip in changes to the background checks that are essential loopholes to be used against law abiding citizens under the guise of keeping guns out of the wrong hands. Bullying and theft becomes fines, regulations, and mandates. If the mob did to businesses what the government does daily they’d make Tony Soprano appear ready for children’s choir. When you force people under law to bend to your whim against their religious beliefs to please a vocal minority you are the mafia. When you lord a license to operate a thriving retail business over one’s head because they publicly made you look foolish you are a thug. When you label resentment and revenge as regulations you are playing king.
The name game likely cost us the amendment votes in our recent state election. It undoubtedly saddled us with socialist health-care under Obama. It led to the housing collapse fed fire by Clinton calling home ownership a right. Make no mistake the left is winning the battle. Media, school with agendas, and mind numbing apps dumb us down and deplete our critical thinking skills. We are left half paying attention to poorly worded laws being passed. We are tossing votes behind policies with long term failure as the only option. We support smoothly worded amendments put in place assuring us that the government has no place is our bodies while the very ones proposing such support government funded health-care. We must wake up and become conscious. We are being stripped of our morals, freedoms and livelihoods not by open tyrants but slick tongues political figures hosting think tanks of writers to pull the wool over voters eyes with deceptive measures.
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.