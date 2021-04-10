Nancy Ann Gabbard was born April 8, 1946 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday April 2, 2021 at her residence being 74 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Tommie and Christine King Hensley.
Nancy is survived by three children, Christopher Ron Gabbard and wife Amber, William Scott Gabbard and Rachel Nanette Hobbs and husband Keith all of McKee, Ky., also by 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and also by a special friend Mary Jane Brewer and a host of nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents , Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Ronnie Gabbard.
Funeral services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday April 7, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home Bro. Brial Gabbard officiating with burial in the King-Gabbard Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday April 6, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at the Lakes Funeral Home.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements
