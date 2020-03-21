Nancy Carol Kuhn was born July 23rd in Madison County and departed this life on March 8, 2020 at Baptist Health in Richmond, being 72 years of age.
She was the daughter of the late Jesse Roark Jr. and Evyln Roark.
She is survived by two sons/ Tim Allen of Cincinnati, OH and Jerry Dale Allen of Loveland, Ohio, by one granddaughter, Emma Elizabeth Allen, one brother, Dennis Roark of Richmond, KY and four sisters, Judy Wilmet of Berea, Jessie (Bill) Arrowwood of Richmond, Patricia (Steve) Carroll of Louisville and Virginia Roark of Georgetown, KY. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers; James Darrell Moore and William Larry Moore and one sister, Carolyn Davis.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY with Ashley Noe and Desmond Peters officiating.
Burial followed in the Allen-Seven Pines Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Tim Allen, Jerry Dale Allen, Bill Arrowwood, Dennis Roark, Jason Roark, Josh Roark and Garrett Roark.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhome.com
