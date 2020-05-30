Nancy Eulene Spence, 89, passed away May 21, 2020. Born at Sturgeon, KY, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Emily Spence.
Eulene was an elementary school teacher for 36 years. She was passionate about teaching, and enjoyed gardening, doing crafts, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are one brother, Jack Spence and one sister, Lois (Spence) Fry; three nieces, five nephews, eleven great nieces, three great nephews, one great great nephew and one great great niece.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Monday, May 25, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in the Flannery Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jacob Armstrong, Steve, Bryan & Christopher Fry, Darren Tutt, Tim Bingham and Jackie Arnold. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.