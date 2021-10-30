Nancy Gail (Young) Parrett was born July 14, 1965 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at her sister’s residence in Mt. Vernon at the age of 56. She was the daughter of the late Ralph & Irene (Moore) Young.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Michelle Renee Bustle & Harold of Mt. Vernon and by three brothers, Ralph Wayne Young & Connie of Burnt Ridge, Barry Gene Young and James Edward Young both of Sand Gap. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Nancy was a member of the Calvary Apostolic Church in Berea.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, October 25, 2021 at Young & Hammonds Cemetery with Bro. Josh Hampton officiating. Pallbearers: Shawn Rowland, Harold Bustle, Junior Clemmons, Vincent Hammond, Manuel Young and Wayne Young. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
