Nancy Ida (Young) Potter was born March 3, 1930 in Jackson County, Ky. and departed this life Sunday January 10, 2021 being 90 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Taylor and Dessie (Mays) Flannery. Ida is survived by one child Wilma Miles of Centerville, Ind., also by one stepdaughter Diane (John) Kaufman of Brownsville, Ind. Nancy is survived by the following siblings, Gerald (Carol) Flannery, Dema (Pearl) Lee of Hamilton, Ohio and Lillie Cunagin of McKee, Ky. Ida was blessed with seven grandchildren, Lisa (Lonny) Creech, Martina Potter, Annette (Chris) Sullivan, Derrick (Jessica) Peters, Ryan Neeley, Gabrielle Caldwell and Donavan (Kelly) Caldwell. She was blessed by thirteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Ida was preceded in death by her husband Glydas Young and also by her 2nd husband Colman Potter and one daughter , Donna Sue Young and Grandson Ryan Neeley and by the following siblings, Minnie Harrison, Dovie Hurst, Virgie Davidson, Dorothy Maggard, Wanda Flannery Gabbard, Gracie Pennington and Della Ingram.
Funeral services for Nancy Ida (Young) Potter was at 2:00 P.M. on Friday January 15, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Hurst officiating with burial in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers were Devin Caldwell, Derrick Peters, Austin Perry, Lonnie Creech, Chris Sullivan and Dennis Ingram. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
