Nancy Moore was born September 28, 1942 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence in Georgetown, being 77 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Pless & Annie (Spivey) Bowman.
Nancy is survived by her son Elzie Ray Moore of Georgetown and Lorene Moore of Lancaster; sisters, Jannie Dean of Indianapolis, IN, Bonnie (Garry) Gabbard of Sand Gap, Judy (Hershel) Golden of Sand Gap, Sue (John) Bowman of Georgetown, Elizabeth (Ronald) Isaacs of Sand Gap, & Paulina (Louis) Creech of McKee; brother, Ellis Bowman (Tina Rose) of Sand Gap; and by a special friend Loretta Brumley. Nancy was blessed with six grandchildren, Billy, James, Hank, Frank, Danny Joe & Marisa and by 15 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Elzie Moore; daughter, Rosetta Howard; a special friend, David Edward Graham; brother, Isaac Bowman and sisters, Janice Moore and Susie Bowman.
Nancy was a dedicated caregiver for 20 years.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Horn officiating. Burial followed in the Climax Cemetery. Pallbearers were Hank, Frank, James & Billy Howard, Gary Ray Gabbard and John Bowman. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.