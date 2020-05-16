Nannie Smith was born on August 12, 1924 to the late Ruford & Ruby Witt Madden. She departed this life on May 5, 2020 being 95 years of age. She
was united in marriage to Isaac Smith on September 20, 1943, who preceded her in death on June 5, 1971.
Nannie went by many titles in her life. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, grandma, great grandma and a great great grandma. She was also a homemaker, Sunday school teacher and caregiver, but most importantly she was a Christian. Nannies most important title that she carried was that she was a Christian and she worked endlessly to make sure that anyone that encountered her knew who her Savior was… She was a member of Blackwater Baptist Church #2 in Tyner, KY where she was a dedicated member and loved by all.
Nannie was employed for 18 years as a janitor at Jackson County High School and took pride in her job and she loved the kids. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Susan Chapter 106 of Travelers Rest, KY for 25 years. She touched many lives during her time here on this earth. She had a host of family and friends and she loved them all dearly.
Nannie is survived by her grandson Wendell Kilburn and wife Linda of Tyner, KY by 2 great granddaughters, Sandy Creech and husband Dwayne and Melinda Peters and husband Jackie and 4 great great grandchildren, Raelon, Hannah & Jenna Creech and Kendell Peters.
Nannie was the oldest of 13 children. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Oren & Jesse Madden by 4 sisters, Georgia Marcum, Dorothy Wall, Irene Engle and Susi Collins. She is survived by 4 brothers, Hugh, Eddie, Lewis & Howard Madden and 2 sisters, Ila Bell and Jean Madden. Nannie is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Nannie was buried at the Madden Cemetery in Tyner, KY with Pastor Victor Jenkins & Senior Vic Jenkins officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pall Bearers: Wendell Kilburn, Ryan Jenkins, Jackie Peters, Anthony Mullins, Sandy Creech & Melinda Peters.
Honorary Pall Bearers: Hugh Madden, Eddie Madden, Lewis Madden, Howard Madden & Kendell Peters
In lieu of flowers or gifts, if you would like to do something in memory of Nannie, please make a donation to Blackwater #2 in Tyner, KY or if you would like to remember her plant a flower, shrub or tree to add more beauty to the world given to us by our Lord Jesus Christ.
Church address is Second Blackwater Southern Missionary Baptist Church, 3973 Hwy 30 E., Tyner, KY 40486.
