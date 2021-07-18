Nannie Jean Potter was born November 1, 1964 in Clay County and departed this life Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, at the age of 56. She was the daughter of the late Millard Smith and Offie Wagers Smith.
Nannie is survived by two sons, Timothy Potter and Jeffery Potter and by her boyfriend Kenneth Toler all of McKee. She is also survived by two brothers, Logan Carpenter of Sand Gap and Carl Carpenter of London. She was blessed with a grandson, Blake Potter and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nannie was also preceded in death by four siblings, Ed Carpenter, Ellen Carpenter, Clara Rose Lainhart and Betty Carpenter.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Monday, July 12, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Clara Rose Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
