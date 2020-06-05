WINCHESTER, Ky., June 5, 2020 – The Daniel Boone National Forest will waive fees at several recreation areas on select dates in June.
In celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week, boat ramp fees will be waived June 6-7 at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake. Every year, Kentucky offers free fishing days the first weekend in June when no license is required to fish any Kentucky waters.
The first weekend of June is usually when the Forest hosts several popular Kids Fishing Derbies. Unfortunately, this year those events were cancelled for the safety and health of volunteers, families and participants.
The following Saturday, in celebration of National Get Outdoors Day June 13, fees will be waived at many recreation sites across the Forest.
National Fishing and Boating Week: June 6-7, 2020
Boat ramp fees will be waived on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 at:
Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
National Get Outdoors Day: June 13, 2020
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, June 13 at the following locations:
Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
Redbird Crest OHV Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, June 13 at the following locations:
Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
The Daniel Boone National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.
For more information, visit the website at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf/, or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf/, or Twitter at www.twitter.com/DanielBooneNF
