Jackson County Judge Executive recently stated via social media
"Good Morning
We have made the decision to open a warming center at Tyner Elementary School. We have requested the National Guard to come help us transport citizens and get to emergency situations. We have crews coming from Laurel County to help us cut trees. If you run up on a downed tree please don’t cut it if it’s laying on a power line. It can be very dangerous. If you need to go to the warming shelter because of no heat please call 606-287-9125. If you need assistance with heat please call 606-287-9115. We have no idea how long electricity will be out. They are working as hard as they can. We have the Emergency Operation Center working at full staff today. I will be running supplies most of the day and you may not be able to reach me. Please access the numbers above for assistance. This storm has been as bad as any I remember. Please share."
