An approaching cold front will bring the opportunity for showers and storms Thursday afternoon and through Friday. Much needed relief will follow for the weekend, with highs returning to near average.
featured editor's pick
National Weather Service in Jackson, KY Issues Heat Advisory That Covers Jackson County
-
- Updated
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- National Weather Service in Jackson, KY Issues Heat Advisory That Covers Jackson County
- Do The Mass Math: Part 1
- Woodcraft: First-Aid (Field “Surgery”)
- Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly
- MARRIAGES: Recoded at the Jackson County Clerk's Office 05/31/22 - 06/07/22
- Patsy Helena Huff Shepherd Obituary
- DEEDS Recorded at Jackson County Clerk's Office 05/31/22 - 06/07/22
- Eugene Nunn Obituary
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy Ryan Lanigan Appears in Lee County Court for Arraignment
- Judges Notes: Splash Pad & Flat Lick Falls Updates
- Constable Arrests Ricky Wilson for Theft, Assault, and Disorderly Conduct
- JCHS Track & Field Compete at State Competition
- Young Case Involving Stolen Vehicle Bound Over to Grand Jury
- MARRIAGES: Recoded at the Jackson County Clerk's Office 05/31/22 - 06/07/22
- Fiscal Court Holds Special Meeting to Open Bids for Joint Splashpad/Playground Project
- DEEDS Recorded at Jackson County Clerk's Office 05/31/22 - 06/07/22
- WANTED MAN IN MCKEE
- Words to Live By
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.